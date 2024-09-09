NEWS

Police arrest 3 robbers posing as police officers

Police arrested three gang members accused of carrying out multiple home and store robberies in central Athens.

The suspects, aged 39, 30 and 60, posed as police officers during armed robberies, often targeting mini-markets owned by individuals of Asian descent. They were caught after a burglary in Kypseli, where one suspect was injured while trying to escape.

Authorities recovered stolen goods and burglary tools. The gang is linked to two robberies and 19 break-ins.

The investigation continues to determine the full extent of their criminal activity.

Crime Police

