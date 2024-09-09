NEWS

Driver arrested after injuring traffic officer in Thessaloniki

File photo.

A 55-year-old driver was arrested in the northern port city of Thessaloniki over the weekend after he injured a traffic officer with his vehicle.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at the intersection of Katsimidi and Grigoriou Lambraki Streets. The 33-year-old traffic officer was enforcing restrictions related to the Thessaloniki trade fair when he stopped the driver from accessing a central street. In response, the driver drove towards the officer, knocking him to the ground.

The officer sustained injuries to his back and leg and was taken to 424 Military Hospital for treatment.

The driver was arrested at the scene and will face trial at the Thessaloniki Single-Member Misdemeanor Court.

Crime Transport Thessaloniki

