NEWS

Court of Appeals postpones Lignadis trial to March 2025

Court of Appeals postpones Lignadis trial to March 2025
[InTime News]

The Court of Appeals in Athens has postponed the trial of Dimitris Lignadis, former artistic director of the National Theatre of Greece, to March 21, 2025.

The court granted the postponement because one of the three plaintiffs resides and works abroad and would be unable to attend the trial for six months.

Lignadis’ lawyer, Alexis Kougias, stated that his client did not oppose the delay.

In court were the accused and two of the three alleged victims, whose complaints will be re-evaluated by the appellate court. Accompanying Lignadis were his brother and his long-time friend, actress and former minister Eleni Kourkoula.

“It is tragic and dangerous to want to imprison someone for rape simply because we dislike them, because they have hurt us, because they did not treat us well, or because they did not serve us. It is deeply offensive to the real victims of rape,” Lignadis told reporters outside the court.

This is the second postponement of Lignadis’ trial. He was initially sentenced to 12 years in prison by a mixed jury court in 2022 for the rapes of two 17-year-olds.

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prosecutor seeks reduced charge for lawyer in domestic abuse case
NEWS

Prosecutor seeks reduced charge for lawyer in domestic abuse case

Municipality wants measures against noise disturbance ahead of Primer Music Festival
NEWS

Municipality wants measures against noise disturbance ahead of Primer Music Festival

Doctor says migrant was shot in the head
NEWS

Doctor says migrant was shot in the head

State obliged to justify decisions based on automated data processing, CoS rules
NEWS

State obliged to justify decisions based on automated data processing, CoS rules

Supreme Court weights in on release of Mykonos rape suspects
NEWS

Supreme Court weights in on release of Mykonos rape suspects

Fatal amusement park ride was destined for scrap
NEWS

Fatal amusement park ride was destined for scrap