Rhodes municipality honors British couple for visiting the island over 100 times

The Municipality of Rhodes awarded a British couple a platinum plaque, honoring them for visiting the island over 100 times, it was announced on Monday. 

Alexander and Gail Conn have been visiting Rhodes four to five times a year since the 1990s. They love the island and have made lifelong friends, including businessman Michalis Diakoulas, who accompanied them to the award ceremony. They always stay at the Lindos Blue Sky Hotel and now plan to buy a house in Rhodes.

“Rhodes is the choice of our hearts and souls, and this is the Rhodes we want to show our fellow countrymen. This is the Rhodes we have learned to love and admire, with its unique Rhodian hospitality,” Alexander and Gail Conn told Deputy Mayor of Culture and Tourism George Toppos, whom they thanked for the exceptional honor.

