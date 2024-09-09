Greece’s Paralympians return home to jubilant welcome

With 13 medals to show for their efforts, Greece’s Paralympians have returned home to a jubilant welcome at Athens International Airport.

“The first feeling that I had when I finished the race was that I couldn’t believe it was me. I wasn’t seeing right. It couldn’t be right. I couldn’t hide my joy. I immediately started crying because in the years of effort so many things went wrong,” said swimming gold medalist Alexandra Stamatopoulou.

With three gold, three silver and seven bronze, Greece ranks 33rd in the Paralympic medals table.