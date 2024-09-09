NEWS

Gov’t earmarks €250 mln for school renovations

The government will allocate 250 million euros from the Public Investment Program to renovate schools, an interministerial meeting has decided.

The possibility of increasing the budget through donations will also be explored.

The meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, agreed to create a detailed database of school needs, in collaboration with local authorities, by October and for works to begin in early 2025.

Upgrades to bathrooms and sports facilities, as well as significant repairs, will be prioritized.

The primary implementing agency for the program will be Ktiriakes Ypodomes, the country’s sole authority for delivering public building infrastructure, such as schools, hospitals, courts, jails and fire stations.

