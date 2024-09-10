NEWS

Police investigate explosion outside event venue

Police in southeastern Attica are investigating the explosion of a device outside an event venue on the Athens-Sounio road.

The device had been placed on a bench outside the property, which is located near Agia Marina in Koropi.

The blast, which occurred shortly after midnight, caused material damage to the venue’s fencing and shattered windows in adjacent businesses.

An police ordinance disposal team found the device comprised a slow-burning fuse, a detonator and explosive material.

Crime

