A swimmer has a shower at a beach of Glyfada suburb, south of Athens, Greece, on July 14, 2024. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

Authorities in the city of Volos have lifted a ban on swimming at beaches in the wider area, imposed after thousands of dead fish appeared along the coastline.

Volos Port Authority said swimming is now permitted at all beaches from Agrias, east of the city, to Agios Georgios Kynigon, in the west.

The decision to lift the ban came after laboratory results confirmed that the waters in the Pagasetic Gulf are clean and clear.