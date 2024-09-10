Heavy rainfall recorded in Zakynthos and Corfu

Zakynthos and Corfu recorded 70 millimeters of rain by 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday as Storm Atena makes its way across the country.

Metrological stations in parts of Achaia, in which Patra is located, have also had over 50 millimeters of rainfall.

According to the latest emergency weather bulletin, heavy rains and storms are forecast until noon on Tuesday in the Ionian Islands, Epirus, western Central Greece and in the western Peloponnese.

Macedonia and Thessaly will be affected until the late evening, while the bad weather will persist until noon on Wednesday in Central and Eastern Macedonia, the Sporades.

Thrace and the northern and eastern Aegean will be affected from Tuesday evening until Wednesday afternoon.