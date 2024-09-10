NEWS

Man threatens to cause explosion with gas cylinder in central Athens

Man threatens to cause explosion with gas cylinder in central Athens
File photo.

Police in central Athens have closed off a section of Acharnon Street, where a man in a sixth-floor apartment has threatened to explode a gas cylinder or jump from a balcony.

It is understood that the man, believed to be a Syrian national, also has knives in his possession.

Firefighters, an ambulance crew and a special police negotiator are also at the scene.

The nearby Ministry of Rural Development is being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

