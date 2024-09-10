Schools’ reopening postponed in eastern Macedonia and Thrace due to storm Atena

Storm Atena is sweeping through the country from Monday night until Wednesday, with the western, central and northern mainland areas, as well as the northern and eastern Aegean islands, expected to be most severely affected.

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias stated that the possibility of local flooding caused by the storm has not been ruled out.

“This is not a summer instability but an autumn weather system. This means the adverse conditions will persist longer, making local flooding a possibility,” he said, based on an extensive briefing from the Risk Assessment Committee.