NEWS

Bus passengers trapped by flooding in Athens amid storm Atena

Bus passengers trapped by flooding in Athens amid storm Atena
[Kathimerini]

Passengers on a bus in the northern Athenian suburb of Galatsi were trapped for an extended time on Tuesday due to heavy flooding from storm Atena. 

Torrential rain turned streets into rivers, preventing passengers from exiting the bus.

The storm hit Attica around 5:30 p.m., bringing heavy rain across the region. By 7:30 p.m., the fire department had received 47 calls, mostly from Athens neighborhoods Patissia, Kypseli, Psychiko and Galatsi.

Of the calls, 34 were for water pumping, seven for tree removals, five for elevator rescues and one for object removal. 

Weather Storm Transport Athens

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
No taxis in Athens due to Monday strike
NEWS

No taxis in Athens due to Monday strike

Accident causes major delays on Kifissos Avenue, Attiki Odos
NEWS

Accident causes major delays on Kifissos Avenue, Attiki Odos

Traffic restrictions lifted in Athens on Monday
NEWS

Traffic restrictions lifted in Athens on Monday

Athens opens air-conditioned spaces during heatwave
NEWS

Athens opens air-conditioned spaces during heatwave

National Gardens closed, traffic ban on Lycabettus due to fire risk
NEWS

National Gardens closed, traffic ban on Lycabettus due to fire risk

Seating violations continue
PUBLIC SPACES

Seating violations continue