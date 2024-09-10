Bus passengers trapped by flooding in Athens amid storm Atena

Passengers on a bus in the northern Athenian suburb of Galatsi were trapped for an extended time on Tuesday due to heavy flooding from storm Atena.

Torrential rain turned streets into rivers, preventing passengers from exiting the bus.

The storm hit Attica around 5:30 p.m., bringing heavy rain across the region. By 7:30 p.m., the fire department had received 47 calls, mostly from Athens neighborhoods Patissia, Kypseli, Psychiko and Galatsi.

Of the calls, 34 were for water pumping, seven for tree removals, five for elevator rescues and one for object removal.