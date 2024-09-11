NEWS

Hit-and-run accidents snowball over summer

The number of hit-and-run incidents spiked in July and August, highlighting a bloody summer of criminal recklessness on the country’s roads.

The members of the Panhellenic association SOS Traffic Crimes (SOSTE) recorded 38 cases of drivers abandoning victims, leaving two dead and 44 injured, several of them seriously, such as craniocerebral and spinal injuries, amputations etc, within just two months.

“The increase in hit-and-runs between July and August was really explosive. We as a club started recording these cases from January 2024. In the first half we recorded 46 cases of abandonment, which is less than eight per month.

In July and August the average was 19 per month, in fact in August they reached 22,” said Giorgos Kouvidis, on behalf of the SOSTE association, in comments to Kathimerini.

Of the 46 victims, 25 were motorcyclists (54%), 10 pedestrians (22%), six cyclists (13%), four car drivers and a person in a wheelchair.

