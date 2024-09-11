NEWS

Focus on cutting wait times for surgeries

Focus on cutting wait times for surgeries
[InTime News]

The drop in waiting times for surgeries dominated Tuesday’s meeting convened at the Maximos Mansion by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Health Minister Adonis Georgiaidis on the National Health System (ESY).

Kathimerini has learned that a plan is in the works to deal with waiting times at duty hospitals which can currently reach up to eight hours.

The meeting reflected the government’s bid to expedite solutions for issues that directly concern citizens, with the upgrading of ESY being a top priority.

There was also an extensive discussion on the implementation of the program of 37,500 free afternoon surgeries, with resources from the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

Mitsotakis said the program is waiting for the final approval of the European Commission. “It will benefit more than 30,000 of our fellow citizens and our aim is to significantly reduce the waiting lists for surgery, starting from the oldest cases and up to the newest ones,” he said.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New cases of goat plague detected in Ilia
NEWS

New cases of goat plague detected in Ilia

Some 4,000 youngsters abused annually
CHILD ABUSE

Some 4,000 youngsters abused annually

Swimming ban in Volos lifted
NEWS

Swimming ban in Volos lifted

Incentives announced for physicians in remote areas
POLITICS

Incentives announced for physicians in remote areas

ESY doctors allowed to work privately outside duty hours
NEWS

ESY doctors allowed to work privately outside duty hours

Doctors to receive bonus of up to €600 to work in remote areas, says PM
POLITICS

Doctors to receive bonus of up to €600 to work in remote areas, says PM