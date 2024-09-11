Focus on cutting wait times for surgeries

The drop in waiting times for surgeries dominated Tuesday’s meeting convened at the Maximos Mansion by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Health Minister Adonis Georgiaidis on the National Health System (ESY).

Kathimerini has learned that a plan is in the works to deal with waiting times at duty hospitals which can currently reach up to eight hours.

The meeting reflected the government’s bid to expedite solutions for issues that directly concern citizens, with the upgrading of ESY being a top priority.

There was also an extensive discussion on the implementation of the program of 37,500 free afternoon surgeries, with resources from the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

Mitsotakis said the program is waiting for the final approval of the European Commission. “It will benefit more than 30,000 of our fellow citizens and our aim is to significantly reduce the waiting lists for surgery, starting from the oldest cases and up to the newest ones,” he said.