NEWS CHILD ABUSE

Some 4,000 youngsters abused annually

Some 4,000 youngsters abused annually
[Shutterstock]

One in 10 children aged up to 3 years who arrive at the outpatient clinics of the National Health System (ESY) hospitals with injuries are victims of abuse. One in four fractures that occur in children under the age of 3 is, according to research by the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA), also due to abuse. 

Based on data from the Children’s Health Institute, 4,000 children are seriously abused every year in Greece. More than 100 children die, and as many are left with severe disabilities, as a result of the abuse. The actual total number of annual child abuse incidents is estimated at 20,000. 

“And of course there are thousands of children on the streets of Athens and other cities who are victims of sexual exploitation,” said the president of the Hellenic Association of Social Pediatrics of Northern Greece, Sofia Karagiannopoulou, during a discussion on child abuse organized by the Medical Association of Thessaloniki. 

“Health workers, and especially pediatricians, we are the closest people to the family. We like to say that we are the best advocates of a child’s health,” noted Karagiannopoulou. 

“In a current clinical examination the pediatrician should be able to recognize when a child is being abused, especially when one or more risk factors are present,” she added, noting that pediatricians should be especially careful when the child comes from a family with members who abuse alcohol or drugs, with psychological problems or who still use physical punishment.

Health Survey Child

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mayor shuts all playgrounds due to safety concerns
NEWS

Mayor shuts all playgrounds due to safety concerns

Measures to protect the public as the heat rises
NEWS

Measures to protect the public as the heat rises

Child death linked to parvovirus outbreak in Thessaloniki kindergarten
NEWS

Child death linked to parvovirus outbreak in Thessaloniki kindergarten

Public health agency urges caution over mosquito-borne diseases
NEWS

Public health agency urges caution over mosquito-borne diseases

Child in Thrace dies of streptococcus
NEWS

Child in Thrace dies of streptococcus

8-year-old dies from streptococcus
NEWS

8-year-old dies from streptococcus