NEWS

4 magnitude quake strikes Feneos in the Peloponnese

A magnitude 4 earthquake hit Feneos in the Corinth prefecture of the Peloponnese on Wednesday morning.

No injuries or damage were reported.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the quake’s epicenter was located 4 km north-northwest of Feneos, at a depth of 11 km.

Greece is situated in one of the world’s most seismically active regions, where earthquakes are frequent, though fatalities and significant damage are rare.

