PM attends school year opening in Glyfada, heads to Vienna for meeting with Austrian chancellor

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis visited the 2nd Primary School of Glyfada, located south of Athens, on Wednesday for the traditional blessing ceremony marking the official start of the school year. They were accompanied by Glyfada Mayor Giorgos Papanikolaou.

In the afternoon, Mitsotakis will travel to Vienna, where at 3.30 p.m. Greek time, he is scheduled to meet with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Following their meeting, the two leaders will make statements to the press, according to an official briefing from the prime minister’s press office.