Police investigate shooting incident in Nea Filadelfia, no injuries reported

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the Nea Filadelfia district of Athens.

At approximately 11.20 p.m., a 20-year-old woman reported that two motorcycles, carrying unknown assailants, approached the vehicle she was in with her partner and another friend. The suspects fired shots at the car.

No injuries were reported, though the front of the vehicle was damaged.

Officers who arrived at the scene recovered four shell casings. The investigation is ongoing.