NEWS

Police investigate shooting incident in Nea Filadelfia, no injuries reported

Police investigate shooting incident in Nea Filadelfia, no injuries reported
File photo.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the Nea Filadelfia district of Athens.

At approximately 11.20 p.m., a 20-year-old woman reported that two motorcycles, carrying unknown assailants, approached the vehicle she was in with her partner and another friend. The suspects fired shots at the car.

No injuries were reported, though the front of the vehicle was damaged.

Officers who arrived at the scene recovered four shell casings. The investigation is ongoing.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
DNA reveals man behind cannabis plantation 16 years later
NEWS

DNA reveals man behind cannabis plantation 16 years later

Man threatens to cause explosion with gas cylinder in central Athens
NEWS

Man threatens to cause explosion with gas cylinder in central Athens

Police investigate explosion outside event venue
NEWS

Police investigate explosion outside event venue

Gang jailed in Thessaloniki for smuggling half ton of cocaine
NEWS

Gang jailed in Thessaloniki for smuggling half ton of cocaine

Lignadis’ appeal for rape conviction postponed to March
NEWS

Lignadis’ appeal for rape conviction postponed to March

Driver arrested after injuring traffic officer in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Driver arrested after injuring traffic officer in Thessaloniki