New cases of goat plague detected in Ilia

Fresh cases of goat plague, also known as Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), have been detected in the Vartholomio area of Ilia, southern Greece, according to reports on Wednesday.

This marks the second instance of the disease being identified in the area, following an earlier outbreak in a nearby livestock unit in early August.

The latest outbreak was found in a farm with numerous goats and sheep. The exact number of cases has not yet been determined.

The Directorate of Veterinary Medicine of the Ilia regional unit was promptly notified and has followed the prescribed protocols to manage the situation.

While the virus does not affect humans, it is highly contagious among goats and sheep and can be fatal, with mortality rates reaching up to 70% among infected animals.