Two arrested after high-speed police chase in Acharnes, one injured

Two individuals were arrested following a dramatic police chase in Acharnes, East Attica, on Wednesday.

Shortly before noon, police were alerted to a stolen vehicle outside Acharnes Town Hall. A team from the OPKE crime prevention unit located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, with support from DIAS motorcycle units.

The chase reached a critical point on the Kalyftaki Bridge, where officers cornered the vehicle. However, the driver rammed a patrol car twice and managed to flee.

The pursuit resumed until the vehicle crashed into a streetlight and eventually ended up in the courtyard of a residential building.

According to initial reports, two individuals have been arrested, and one civilian was injured.

No further details are available at this time.

