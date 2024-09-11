NEWS

Family hit by car near Thessaloniki in critical condition

Family hit by car near Thessaloniki in critical condition
[Voria.gr]

A couple and their 2-year-old child are on life support after being hit by a car near the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday morning.

The 34-year-old woman, who is five months pregnant, and the 37-year-old man are both in critical condition, with the man in the worst condition. Both are expected to undergo surgery. The child is in stable condition at a children’s hospital.

The driver has tested positive for alcohol intoxication and is in police custody while the investigation continues. He is expected to appear before a prosecutor on Thursday.

Accident Thessaloniki

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Pedestrian hit by bus in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Pedestrian hit by bus in Thessaloniki

Two hurt as floor collapses inside Thessaloniki market
NEWS

Two hurt as floor collapses inside Thessaloniki market

Driver injured as truck plunges off bridge in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Driver injured as truck plunges off bridge in Thessaloniki

Hit-and-run accidents snowball over summer
NEWS

Hit-and-run accidents snowball over summer

23-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash
NEWS

23-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash

Woman and children trapped by train doors in Livadeia; investigation underway
NEWS

Woman and children trapped by train doors in Livadeia; investigation underway