Family hit by car near Thessaloniki in critical condition

A couple and their 2-year-old child are on life support after being hit by a car near the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday morning.

The 34-year-old woman, who is five months pregnant, and the 37-year-old man are both in critical condition, with the man in the worst condition. Both are expected to undergo surgery. The child is in stable condition at a children’s hospital.

The driver has tested positive for alcohol intoxication and is in police custody while the investigation continues. He is expected to appear before a prosecutor on Thursday.