Ombudsman probes coast guard over Pylos wreck

Men transfer body bags carrying migrants who died after their boat capsized in the open sea off Greece, onboard a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel at the port of Kalamata, Greece, on June 15, 2023. [Stelios Misinas/Reuters]

High-ranking Hellenic Coast Guard officers have been appearing before the Greek Ombudsman since Monday over the fatal shipwreck off southern Greece in June 2023.

The process is expected to be completed on September 20, with the examination of the coast guard head himself, Vice Admiral Georgios Alexandrakis.

The process is part of an investigation launched by the independent authority in November 2023 under its mandate as the National Mechanism for the Investigation of Arbitrary Incidents over the coast guard’s decision not to initiate an internal investigation into the fatal wreck.

Only 104 people survived the sinking of the Adriana, a rusty metal fishing boat smuggling up to 750 migrants from Libya to Italy. Although the vessel was clearly in bad shape, Greek officials were unable to evacuate the passengers before it sank.