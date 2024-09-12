Prosecutor files felony charges against driver who struck couple in Thessaloniki

A Thessaloniki prosecutor filed felony charges on Thursday against a 46-year-old who, allegedly driving under the influence, struck and severely injured a couple and their two-year-old child in Thessaloniki.

The 46-year-old is being prosecuted for DUI resulting in serious bodily harm and bodily harm due to negligence. He is expected to appear before an investigative magistrate for questioning.

He reportedly claimed to the prosecutor that he had drunk a single glass of tsipouro and mentioned that he works with his mother in a cleaning crew.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA), the two blood tests to which he was subjected showed alcohol levels in his blood that exceeded the legal limits.

The condition of the 37-year-old father remains critical. The condition of the 34-year-old, who is in her 5th month of pregnancy, is described as critical but stable. Their child is being treated out of danger in the pediatric surgery clinic of the same hospital.