Lawyer in domestic abuse case granted conditional release

Lawyer in domestic abuse case granted conditional release
Three months after he was remanded in custody on charges of assaulting his wife, prominent criminal lawyer Apostolos Lytras has been granted conditional release.

Court officials decided on the move after a prosecutor recommended that Lytras face misdemeanor, not criminal, charges for the alleged abuse of his wife, fellow attorney Sofia Polyzogopoulou.

Under the terms of his release, Lytras is prohibited from approaching his wife or coming within 100 meters of her home and from communicating directly or indirectly through third parties with her (communication regarding their minor child is only permitted through lawyers).

Lytras must also participate in a counselling program at the National Solidarity Center.

