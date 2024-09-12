EODY reports eight more deaths from West Nile virus, 25 in total

According to the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY), eight more deaths from the West Nile virus occurred between September 4 and 11, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 25.

All the patients who died were over 60 years old, with the median age of the deceased being 80 years.

Furthermore, EODY recorded 22 new cases of West Nile virus infection during the same period, bringing the total number of cases to 162.

In 121 of these cases, the virus affected the central nervous system (CNS), while 41 cases had mild symptoms or no CNS manifestations.