NEWS

Woman arrested for revenge porn

A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Athens on Tuesday for alleged revenge porn and attempted blackmail. 

Authorities say she threatened a man on social media, demanding 2,000 euros or she would post intimate videos taken during their interactions. 

A police investigation identified her as the profile manager. Officers searched her home and found the incriminating material on her laptop and phone. 

The woman was taken into custody and the digital evidence is being forensically examined. She has been referred to the public prosecutor for further legal action. 

Crime

