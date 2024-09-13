NEWS

School bus safety lapses

[Intime News]

Targeted inspections of 1,621 school buses by traffic police Wednesday revealed a wide array of safety violations, including two cases of drivers not having the required driving license, three without a certificate of professional competence, and one vehicle with worn tires.

A total of 214 violations were recorded. Exceeding the speed limit was recorded in 57 cases and in 11 cases failure to use seat belts. 

Moreover, in a statement, the Federation of Private Educators of Greece noted safety lapses in private school buses, with the use of dangerous vehicles, uncertified or retired drivers, illegal garages and gas stations in private structures. It said the fleet of most private school buses is old, while many vehicles have damaged seatbelts. 

