Missing 78-year-old Greek man found safe in Istanbul after week-long search

A 78-year-old Greek man from Kozani, northern Greece, who had been missing in Istanbul for nearly a week, has been found safe.

The man, part of a tourist group of pensioners from his hometown, disappeared on September 7 while the group was touring Taksim Square.

The Greek consulate in Istanbul promptly got involved in the search, working closely with Turkish police. Social media posts were also circulated to help gather information about his whereabouts.

According to reports, a taxi driver eventually found the man and took him to the area near the Greek consulate.

He is in good health, and plans are being made for his return to Greece.