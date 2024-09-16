NEWS

Railway police proposed to improve train safety

The new administration of Hellenic Railways (OSE) has proposed measures to consolidate the safety of the rail network’s routes and infrastructure, including the establishment of a railway police, along the lines of other European states.

Its president, Yanos Grammatidis told the AMNA news agency, “This is done in the context of the safety of the routes but also of the infrastructure and the railway equipment.”

Grammatidis said OSE’s new management undertook last April to reorganize the Greek railway through a series of projects, including the transformation of the organization into a single body with the absorption of ERGOSE and the rolling stock until today managed by GAIAOSE.

“I believe that the new body will be ready for operation from January,” he said. The aim is to induce economies of scale, rationalize the agency’s operation, ensure faster decision-making and adopt modern corporate governance principles. 

