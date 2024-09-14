Drunk driver who ran over family of three jailed pending trial

An investigative magistrate in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, ordered on Saturday the jailing of a 46-year-old driver who hit a family of three on Wednesday while driving drunk.

He is expected to be taken to a prison in central Greece.

The man has been charged with dangerous driving due to the consumption of alcohol resulting in the grievous bodily harm of three people, and bodily damage caused by serial negligence.

The investigative magistrate and the prosecutor took into account the suspect’s previous five arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol.

In his testimony the man allegedly admitted to “drinking a glass of tsipouro” during a meal that preceded the accident. He also claimed that he was not speeding and that the part of the road where he hit the three pedestrians is “dangerous.”

Meanwhile, sources from the Papageorgiou Hospital where the parents, aged 34 and 37, are being treated said the two remain intubated. The 37-year-old father is in critical condition, while the 34-year-old mother, who was five months pregnant, suffered a miscarriage and is in stable condition Their two-year-old child is in a stable condition.