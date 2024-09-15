Two arrested for rape and robbery in Thessaloniki

Two individuals accused of robbing and raping a 23-year-old in Thessaloniki and then posting the act online have been arrested by the police.

Thessaloniki police arrested a 43-year-old local man and a 33-year-old foreign national, who have been charged with rape, robbery, and violating personal data laws. They are expected to appear before a prosecutor.

The arrest followed a report by a 23-year-old man, who accused the two men, along with one other individual, of forcibly taking him into an apartment and raping him. According to the man, they recorded the rape on video and posted it online, while also stealing multiple personal items and money from him.

The 23-year-old was transferred to a city hospital for examination by a forensic doctor.