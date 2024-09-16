NEWS

Two criminal organizations dismantled for fraudulent prescription scheme targeting EOPYY

[Greek Police]

Two criminal organizations involved in large-scale fraudulent activities targeting Greece’s primary healthcare provider, EOPYY, have been dismantled. The groups issued fake prescriptions for various pharmaceutical products, including narcotics and psychotropic substances, according to a statement by the Greek Police (ELAS).

The scheme exploited the prescription process to falsely obtain medications, some of which are currently in short supply both in Greece and internationally.

The total damage to EOPYY is estimated to exceed 3.5 million euros. During the police operation, more than 9,000 pharmaceutical products were seized, along with a sum of over 450,000 euros.

Authorities arrested 16 members of the criminal organizations, as well as the owner of a pharmaceutical warehouse. The investigation is ongoing.

Crime Health

