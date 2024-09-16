NEWS

Two teenagers injured in violent attack at schoolyard in Palaio Faliro

File photo.

Two teenagers were injured in a violent attack at a schoolyard in Palaio Faliro, a southern suburb of Athens, on Sunday evening.

Around 8.30 p.m., three individuals wearing hooded garments and wielding clubs entered the area where a group of minors was gathered. The attackers assaulted the group, causing injuries to the heads, faces and arms of two 15-year-olds.

The injured teenagers were quickly taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities are actively searching for the perpetrators involved in the assault. The motive behind the attack remains unknown at this time.

