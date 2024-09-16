NEWS

17-year-old suspect linked to 15 burglaries in Thessaloniki

File photo.

A 17-year-old has been arrested in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, in connection with 15 burglaries committed over a two-month period in the areas of Kordelio and Evosmos, according to police. The teenager has been charged with aggravated theft.

The suspect is alleged to have stolen a total of 2,100 euros in cash along with various items valued at approximately 2,400 euros.

The burglaries occurred between early February and the first ten days of April.

Further details are not yet available.

