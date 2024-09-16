Constantine Dracopoulos, former president of Stavros Niarchos Foundation, dies

Constantine Dracopoulos, a former president of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (1996 to 2004) and one of the closest associates of its founder, Stavros Niarchos, his uncle, has died, it was announced on Monday.

Dracopoulos died on Friday at the age of 96.

After graduating from the German School of Athens in 1944, he attended the Hellenic Naval Academy, starting his life-long occupation with shipping.

He worked in New York-based businesses before joining Niarchos London Ltd in 1953, where he assumed the position of shipping director.

He was chairman of the board and CEO of Hellenic Shipyards SA and also served as chairman of the board of International Shipping Agencies SA for nearly 20 years.

He was a board member of many international organizations, among them the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises, the American Bureau of Shipping, the Union of Greek Shipowners and the Bank of Greece.