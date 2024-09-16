NEWS

Turk trying to swim to Greece is rescued

A 42-year-old Turkish national trying to swim from the coast of Turkey to the Greek island of Symi has been rescued by Greece’s coast guard.

The coast guard vessel, on a regular patrol, found the man, on Monday morning, calling for help. He was wearing a tube floating device.

The man told the coast guard officers that he had begun swimming from the town of Datca, more than 10 kilometers away from Symi.

He was taken to a hospital on the island. He was released after medical exams.

The coast guard is investigating, it said in an announcement.

