Plaster crashes down on students’ heads at Preveza school

Two students had to be treated for scrapes and bruises after being hit by chunks of plaster falling from the ceiling of a classroom in Preveza, northwestern Greece, on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at a middle school in the small town of Filippiada and has prompted a judicial investigation into the failings of the institution’s maintenance and safety procedures.

The police filed criminal charges of exposing minors to danger against “all responsible parties,” while the parents of the injured students and several others have filed lawsuits, state broadcaster ERT reported.