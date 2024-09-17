Fire breaks out at Motor Oil refineries in Corinth

A fire broke out on Tuesday at the Motor Oil refineries in the Agioi Theodoroi area of Corinth, south of Athens.

Reportedly, an explosion occurred before the fire.

Firefighting forces have been dispatched to the scene, with their numbers increasing.

At the moment, 47 firefighters with 17 vehicles and three helicopters have been mobilized. The refinery’s firefighting units are also operating on the scene.

Two ambulances have also been dispatched, however, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Furthermore, a 112 message was sent to local residents to leave the area.

The old National Road has been closed near the refinery and suburban railway trains have been halted at Kineta and Corinth stations.

Motor Oil refinery outside Corinth is ablaze. We can see the black smoke from our home. Civil Protection has issued a @112Greece warning calling on residents to “evacuate the area”. #MotorOil pic.twitter.com/8y9qCnmPvO — Damian Mac Con Uladh (@damomac) September 17, 2024