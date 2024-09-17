ENERGY

Fire breaks out at Motor Oil refineries in Corinth

Fire breaks out at Motor Oil refineries in Corinth
Seasonal Firefighters [Facebook]

A fire broke out on Tuesday at the Motor Oil refineries in the Agioi Theodoroi area of Corinth, south of Athens.

Reportedly, an explosion occurred before the fire.

Firefighting forces have been dispatched to the scene, with their numbers increasing.

At the moment, 47 firefighters with 17 vehicles and three helicopters have been mobilized. The refinery’s firefighting units are also operating on the scene. 

Two ambulances have also been dispatched, however, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Furthermore, a 112 message was sent to local residents to leave the area.

The old National Road has been closed near the refinery and suburban railway trains have been halted at Kineta and Corinth stations.

 

Fire Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
European firefighters in Greece to prepare for climate change back home
ENVIRONMENT

European firefighters in Greece to prepare for climate change back home

Greece to send assistance to Portugal as wildfires rage
ENVIRONMENT

Greece to send assistance to Portugal as wildfires rage

Portugal asks Europe for help as wildfires rage
ENVIRONMENT

Portugal asks Europe for help as wildfires rage

Wildfire on Rhodes prompts emergency response
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire on Rhodes prompts emergency response

Pine phobia impeding reforestation
ENVIRONMENT

Pine phobia impeding reforestation

Fire near hotels in Crete prompts evacuation alert
ENVIRONMENT

Fire near hotels in Crete prompts evacuation alert