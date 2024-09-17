Three workers injured in fire at Motor Oil refinery, company reports

Three workers were injured in a fire that broke out inside Greece’s second-largest oil refinery on Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of personnel, according to an announcement by Motor Oil, which operates the refinery.

The company stated that due to unknown causes “a serious fire” broke out at the southern refinery of its facilities in Agioi Theodoroi, adding that the situation is now improving.

“Three workers from a collaborating contractor company sustained minor injuries to their upper limbs from the fire. They were transferred to the Corinth Hospital and are receiving all the necessary care,” the announcement highlighted.

Furthermore, Motor Oil thanked the firefighters and the workers for their cooperation.

Earlier, Greece’s ambulance service EKAV had reported that a worker suffered minor burns on his hands and was transferred to a local hospital while three more people were given first aid at the scene for minor abrasions.

Based on initial information, the fire was likely caused by an explosion during work at the area of ​​the old refineries, while the cooling systems were immediately activated

The Governor of the Peloponnese, Dimitris Ptochos, told Kathimerini that he has been informed that “there is no risk of toxic gases in the atmosphere.”

Anastasios Giolis, deputy governor of Corinth, said the fire is in a section of the facility that processes mazut. “In the past, we have seen small-scale fires, but this time it is larger,” he added.

“The technical team inside Motor Oil, with whom we are in contact, reports that they are managing to control the situation,” he added.

