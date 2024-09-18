NEWS

Migrant dies off Samos after smugglers ditch 31 people in the sea to avoid patrols

Migrant dies off Samos after smugglers ditch 31 people in the sea to avoid patrols
File photo.

One migrant died after smugglers piloting a speedboat from Turkey to an Aegean Sea island forced their passengers into the sea on Tuesday to avoid detection by marine patrols, Greek authorities said.

The remaining 30 migrants on the vessel were unhurt, a coast guard statement said.

The statement said the incident occurred off the eastern island of Samos, which is close to the Turkish coast. It said the speedboat was detected after the migrants – including eight children – had been forced overboard. It was stopped following a chase in which coast guard fired warning gunshots that caused no injury.

Two Turkish men on the vessel that had been heading back to Turkey were arrested and charged with migrant smuggling and actions that led to the loss of life.

The statement said 27 people managed to swim ashore to Samos. A search and rescue operation later located three migrants alive in the water and the body of a man. Nobody else was reported missing.

Greece is a major entry point for people from the Middle East, Africa and Asia seeking a better life in Europe. Most enter by sea from nearby Turkey, with the help of smuggling gangs that charge thousands of dollars per person for the passage.

Following increased policing of Greece’s eastern Aegean waters, smugglers have for months been using high-powered speedboats to try to dodge patrols. This has led to a series of confrontations in which speedboats rammed coast guard vessels, and in one case a migrant was fatally shot as coast guards opened fire on a smuggling boat.

Alternatively, smugglers cram dozens of migrants into sailing yachts that try to circumvent patrols by heading through the central Aegean Sea toward Italy. [AP]

Migration Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Three bodies found near migrant shipwreck off Greece
NEWS

Three bodies found near migrant shipwreck off Greece

One migrant killed, five injured in crash with coast guard vessel
NEWS

One migrant killed, five injured in crash with coast guard vessel

Lawyers say Egyptians cleared in Greece over migrant shipwreck remain unfairly detained
NEWS

Lawyers say Egyptians cleared in Greece over migrant shipwreck remain unfairly detained

Nearly 140 migrants reach Greece after dangerous sea voyages. One man drowned
NEWS

Nearly 140 migrants reach Greece after dangerous sea voyages. One man drowned

Nine Egyptians go on trial in Greece over deadly shipwreck, as rights groups question process
NEWS

Nine Egyptians go on trial in Greece over deadly shipwreck, as rights groups question process

Two injured, two arrested in clashes outside court hearing Pylos shipwreck case
NEWS

Two injured, two arrested in clashes outside court hearing Pylos shipwreck case