The Korydallos and Maniatika stations on Line 3 of the Athens metro will close at 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday, following police orders. Trains will pass through these stations without stopping.

The closure has been implemented due to planned protests in the area, marking the 11th anniversary of the death of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas.

The stations will reopen upon further instructions from the police.