Two men robbed at knifepoint in Aigaleo

Two young men were robbed last night outside the Agia Marina metro station in the western Athens suburb of Aigaleo.

According to police reports, the incident took place shortly before midnight when three unidentified assailants approached the victims, both 21 years old. Armed with knives, the attackers assaulted the men, stealing their chains and other personal belongings.

The victims sustained minor leg injuries and were taken to Attiko Hospital in Haidari for first aid. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

