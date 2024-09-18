23-year-old man injured in altercation in Halandri; police investigation underway

Police have launched an investigation after a 23-year-old man was found seriously injured in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri on Tuesday evening.

The victim, who suffered head and leg injuries from an airgun and physical assault, was discovered at the intersection of Nymfon and Dasous streets shortly after 7 p.m.

According to authorities, the incident occurred following an altercation involving five individuals.

The man was transported by ambulance to Evangelismos Hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

No further details about the incident are available at this time.