Greece considers school lockers for mobile phones as part of new ban

Following the introduction of new rules banning mobile phones in Greek schools, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that his government may pilot designated lockers at some schools.

“I consider the commitment to banning mobile phones during school hours to be very important. We truly mean it when we say ‘mobile phones must be in the bag’,” Mitsotakis said during a monthly briefing with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday.

“The key is for everyone to understand that this policy benefits the educational process itself. We have discussed the possibility of providing pilot lockers in schools so students can securely store their phones and retrieve them when they leave,” he added.

Under the new measures, which were announced before the start of the academic year on September 11, students are required to keep their mobile phones in their bags during lessons.

Students who fail to comply will face a one-day suspension. For repeat offenders, teachers have the authority to remove students from classes for several days.

These regulations build on new rules announced by Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis in March, which aimed to address cyberbullying by expelling students who film and mock their peers online.

Speaking at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) earlier this month, Mitsotakis acknowledged, “I know there will be reactions.”