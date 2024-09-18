36-year-old man injured in shooting in central Athens

A 36-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Kerameikos district of downtown Athens on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 10.20 a.m. at the intersection of Kerameikou and Iasonos streets. According to initial reports, three unidentified individuals opened fire on the victim, wounding him in the leg.

The victim, identified as an Albanian national, was transported to Georgios Gennimatas Hospital for treatment.

Investigators recovered six bullet casings at the scene. The motive for the attack remains unknown, and an investigation is currently underway.