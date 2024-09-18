NEWS

36-year-old man injured in shooting in central Athens

36-year-old man injured in shooting in central Athens

A 36-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Kerameikos district of downtown Athens on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 10.20 a.m. at the intersection of Kerameikou and Iasonos streets. According to initial reports, three unidentified individuals opened fire on the victim, wounding him in the leg.

The victim, identified as an Albanian national, was transported to Georgios Gennimatas Hospital for treatment. 

Investigators recovered six bullet casings at the scene. The motive for the attack remains unknown, and an investigation is currently underway.

 

 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
23-year-old man injured in altercation in Halandri; police investigation underway
NEWS

23-year-old man injured in altercation in Halandri; police investigation underway

Two men robbed at knifepoint in Aigaleo
NEWS

Two men robbed at knifepoint in Aigaleo

Family of slain journalist seeks reversal of ‘not-guilty’ verdict against suspected assassins
NEWS

Family of slain journalist seeks reversal of ‘not-guilty’ verdict against suspected assassins

Two arrested for migrant smuggling in downtown Athens
NEWS

Two arrested for migrant smuggling in downtown Athens

17-year-old suspect linked to 15 burglaries in Thessaloniki
NEWS

17-year-old suspect linked to 15 burglaries in Thessaloniki

Two teenagers injured in violent attack at schoolyard in Palaio Faliro
NEWS

Two teenagers injured in violent attack at schoolyard in Palaio Faliro