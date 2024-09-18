Burglars nab 30 laptops from ministry building in downtown Athens

Police are investigating the theft of 30 laptops from offices of the Ministry of Social Cohesion and the Family in downtown Athens.

The theft of the devices is believed to have occurred after 6.15 a.m., when unknown individuals gained access to the building, which is located on Dragatsaniou Street, on Klafthmonos Square.

The thieves first entered the IT department of the Labour Ministry on the fifth floor, but left without removing anything.

They then proceeded to the seventh floor, where the payment and expenditure offices of the Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family are located.

After searching the premises, they removed 30 laptops and fled.