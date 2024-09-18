Authorities investigate 140 individuals for €150 mln fraud and VAT evasion scheme

The head of Greece’s Anti-Money Laundering Authority, Charalambos Vourliotis, has ordered the freezing of accounts belonging to 140 individuals allegedly involved in a case of fraud, fictitious transactions and VAT evasion amounting to approximately 150 million euros, it was reported on Wednesday.

Furthermore, he forwarded an extensive report to the Financial Prosecutor’s Office and the European Prosecutor’s Office, which will investigate potential mishandling of European funds.

Among the individuals under investigation are two brothers, who are believed by authorities to be the masterminds behind the scheme. However, the list also includes professionals from various fields and 120 companies.

The offenses under investigation include money laundering and fraud against the state and the EU, as the suspects are believed to have evaded VAT while also claiming refunds. The VAT evasion alone is estimated to exceed 11 million euros.