Tourism Ministry responds to reports about spending €18,000 on Persian carpets

The Tourism Ministry has responded to media reports about its spending of almost 18,000 euros on two Persian Nain carpets, saying the items will “contribute to the promotion of the positive image of our country at an international level.”

In a statement, the ministry, “as the outward-looking ministry par excellence,” said its “main mission [is] the promotion of our country’s image. In this context, a crucial part of its work is the reception of persons from all over the world who represent, among others, states and bodies in this vital sector for Greece.”

Thus, it “was deemed necessary to renew the equipment and upgrade our infrastructure, a process that had been delayed for more than 15 years.”

The ministry added that it had followed all “prescribed legal procedures” and “absolute transparency” in procuring the carpets.

“The improvement of the reception areas is considered necessary to ensure the excellent hospitality and service of the visitors, in the context of actions and works for the promotion of Greek tourism, as well as for the promotion of the positive image of our country at an international level.”

A tender document uploaded to Diavgeia, the state’s transparency portal, for the supply of carpets for use in Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni’s office showed that the selected bidder would supply two Persian Nain rugs for €17,980.

Nain carpets have a higher knot density than other Persian rugs.