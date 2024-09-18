NEWS

Six suspects detained in connection with Kerameikos shooting incident

Six suspects detained in connection with Kerameikos shooting incident
File photo.

Police have detained six suspects in connection with the shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday morning in Kerameikos, central Athens.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 10.20 a.m., when three individuals opened fire on a 36-year-old man, injuring him in the leg, before fleeing the scene.

The man, who was immediately transferred to the hospital for surgery, has a criminal history and had been arrested in 2024 for weapons possession.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, though authorities are investigating whether it may be connected to drug trafficking.

Officers are examining footage from security cameras in the area that captured the moment of the attack.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Authorities investigate 140 individuals for €150 mln fraud and VAT evasion scheme
NEWS

Authorities investigate 140 individuals for €150 mln fraud and VAT evasion scheme

Burglars nab 30 laptops from ministry building in downtown Athens
NEWS

Burglars nab 30 laptops from ministry building in downtown Athens

Prostitution client demands money back at gunpoint
NEWS

Prostitution client demands money back at gunpoint

36-year-old man injured in shooting in central Athens
NEWS

36-year-old man injured in shooting in central Athens

23-year-old man injured in altercation in Halandri; police investigation underway
NEWS

23-year-old man injured in altercation in Halandri; police investigation underway

Two men robbed at knifepoint in Aigaleo
NEWS

Two men robbed at knifepoint in Aigaleo