Six suspects detained in connection with Kerameikos shooting incident

Police have detained six suspects in connection with the shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday morning in Kerameikos, central Athens.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 10.20 a.m., when three individuals opened fire on a 36-year-old man, injuring him in the leg, before fleeing the scene.

The man, who was immediately transferred to the hospital for surgery, has a criminal history and had been arrested in 2024 for weapons possession.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, though authorities are investigating whether it may be connected to drug trafficking.

Officers are examining footage from security cameras in the area that captured the moment of the attack.