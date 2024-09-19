New Souda Naval Support Activity commander visits Chania General Hospital

The new commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Captain Stephen D. Steacy, made a courtesy visit to the General Hospital of Chania, Crete.

Accompanied by close aides and three doctors Capt. Steacy praised the invaluable cooperation between the American base and the hospital. During the visit, the hospital administration and staff congratulated him on assuming his new role. Capt. Steacy expressed his sincere gratitude for the hospital’s prompt response to critical incidents involving US Navy personnel, highlighting the professionalism, teamwork, and dedication of the hospital staff.

The visit concluded with a tour of the Intensive Care Unit, Hemodynamic Department, Nuclear Medicine Department, Emergency Department, and the hospital’s helipad.

[AMNA]